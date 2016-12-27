Attend the Crop Production Clinics

In early 2017, the annual Extension Crop Production Clinics will be held at nine locations across Nebraska. Topics will include soil fertility; soil water and irrigation; insect, disease and weed management; cropping systems; and agribusiness management and marketing. The complete agendas are available at http://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc.

While these sessions are primarily for the commercial Ag Industry, there is quite a bit of information shared that is very valuable for any producer and I would encourage our farmers to look carefully at the program.

The clinics will be the primary venue for commercial and noncommercial pesticide applicators to renew their licenses in the following categories: Ag plant and demonstration/research. The crop production clinics also will allow private pesticide applicators to renew their licenses. Representatives from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture will be present to verify attendance.

A maximum of six Certified Crop Adviser credits will be available per day in these areas: crop production (two), nutrient management (one), integrated pest management (six), water management (one) and professional development (two).

Pesticide applicator recertification training will be available in these categories: commercial/noncommercial in Ag plant and demonstration/research; and private applicator.

Registration, available at http://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc, is required for the clinics to provide meals and materials. The cost is $65 for pre-registration by 3 p.m. the day before the clinic; on-site registration is $80. Online pre-registration includes the 2017 Guide for Weed, Disease and Insect Management in Nebraska, the 2017 crop production clinic proceedings with further information on the topics being discussed, a meal and refreshments.

Check-in each day is from 8 to 8:30 a.m., with sessions from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Locations in our area include York on January 6; ARDC in Saunders County on January 12; and January 18th in Norfolk.

I just completed workshops in 15 locations across Nebraska as a part of the Ag Land Education series, related to cash renting of farmland. I have a few of the handouts used in those workshops left in my office and you may call us and we’ll send one to you.

Reminder that the office is closed January 2nd for the New Year’s Day Holiday.

For more information or assistance, please contact Allan Vyhnalek, Extension Educator, Nebraska Extension in Platte County. Phone: 402-563-4901 or e-mail avyhnalek2@unl.edu