ASI Young Entrepreneur Program Heads to South Dakota

DENVER -The American Sheep Industry Association’s Young Entrepreneur Program is announcing a farm and ranch tour aimed at helping young and beginning sheep producers network and gain a broader understanding of the industry. This tour, made possible by a grant from the Let’s Grow Program, will be July 17-18 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Participants will arrive in Sioux Falls on Sunday, July 16 , in preparation for two full days of industry tours. The following day, participants will visit Sioux Falls Regional Livestock and five individual sheep operations in northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. On Tuesday , the tour will stop at two additional sheep ranches and a feedlot operation in eastern South Dakota, as well as visit the South Dakota State University Sheep Unit in Brookings. Tour leader and ASI past president, Burdell Johnson, says this trip will provide beginning sheep producers with tremendous insight into some of the most successful sheep operations in the region.

“This tour is a great opportunity for young and beginning sheep producers to not only see first-hand what some of the most productive and profitable operators are doing, but also to network with other participants and sheep ranchers,” said Johnson. “Through the diversity of the operations on this tour and the immense knowledge of the SDSU Sheep Unit, participants will see new concepts they can use on their operations to add to their bottom line, regardless of where they call home.”

June 19 . The tour is built for young and beginning producers, between 21 and 40 years of age, who are actively engaged in sheep production and their state sheep growers’ association. The cost of the tour is $200 per participant, with the remainder of the costs paid for through a Let’s Grow Program grant. Limited reimbursement is also available for participant travel to and from Sioux Falls. To apply, or for more information, contact tour leader Burdell Johnson at 701-867-9160 or bjohnson@fafrm.com . The deadline to apply for this once in lifetime experience is

More information, including a full itinerary, can be found here