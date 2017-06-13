ASA Presents All NEW Recognition Awards Program for 2018

ST. LOUIS (June 13, 2017)–As part of a re-envisioned Recognition Awards Program, the American Soybean Association (ASA) has an exciting new line-up of award categories for 2018. The three new awards provide expanded opportunities to recognize state association volunteerism, more current top leadership achievements and those who have made long-term, significant contributions to the soybean industry. The Recognition Awards categories are:

ASA Outstanding State Volunteer Award-Recognizes the dedication and contributions of volunteers in any area of the state association operation.

ASA Distinguished Leadership Award –Distinguished and visionary leadership of ASA or a state soybean association is recognized with this award to either a soybean grower-leader or association staff leader with a least five-years of leadership service.

ASA Pinnacle Award-An industry-wide recognition of those individuals who have demonstrated the highest level of contribution and long-term leadership within the soybean family and industry.

For more information about each of the award categories see the 2018 ASA Recognition Awards flyer.

All nomination forms must be submitted online. The deadline for submission is Oct. 16, 2017 at midnight. For more information and to view the nomination forms, click here. Anyone may complete and submit a nomination form. No self-nominations will be accepted.

Recipients will receive their awards at the ASA Awards Banquet on Feb. 28, 2018 in Anaheim, Calif. at Commodity Classic. Winners will be notified in advance and provided with financial assistance to attend.

Note: The 2018 Commodity Classic is from Tuesday, Feb. 27 to Thursday, March 1, 2018. The ASA Banquet will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 28