April Is National Soyfoods Month

National Soyfoods Month is a reminder to include soyfoods as part of a well-balanced diet. Those amazing plant-powered foods provide all the essential amino acids for a complete-protein food.

Whether you are looking for a nutrient-dense snack or a protein-rich salad, soyfoods can provide the nutritional boost for a healthy diet. According to the Food and Drug Administration, 25 grams of soy protein as part of a diet low in saturated fat may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.

The Kansas Soybean Commission (KSC) reminds everyone that there are many ways to add soy to the diet. Soy milk, soy flour, soynut butter, edamame, black canned soybeans and soy nuts are just a few options that are readily available in most stores. If you cannot find a product, be sure to ask the store manager. Soy foods may be in the natural food section or in the main grocery aisles.

Charlene Patton, a Topeka-based home economist who serves as the consumer-media specialist for KSC, encourages consumers to visit http://KansasSoybeans.org on the web for additional information and soyfood recipes. Including soy does not require new recipes. Soyfoods easily can be included as an ingredient in many recipes.

“National Soyfoods Month is also a great opportunity to remind consumers that animal agriculture is the largest ‘processor’ of soybeans. In fact, poultry and livestock consume the vast majority of the soybean meal produced in this country,” Patton said. “That is why the soybean checkoff encourages consumer choices toward a balanced diet, funds research to improve both soyfoods and soybean meal, and supports programs in animal agriculture.”

Celebrate National Soyfoods Month with a colorful and delicious Black Bean Salad (http://KansasSoybeans.org/ recipe/black-bean-salad). Be sure to visit the website for more recipes, from appetizers to desserts.