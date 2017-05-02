America’s Farmers Mom of the Year Regional Winners Announced

ST. LOUIS, Mo.– Monsanto and the American Agri-Women have named five regional winners of the America’s Farmers Mom of the Year program. These regional winners represent the important and continually evolving role that women play in American farms, families, rural communities and the agriculture industry. April 28 through May 10, America has the opportunity to vote for this year’s National Mom of the Year by visiting AmericasFarmers.com.

The regional winners were nominated by those close to them who see their commitment to their families, communities and farms each and every day. To honor these efforts, each of the five regional winners will receive $2,000 to direct to an eligible nonprofit organization of her choice in her community, as well as $3,000 for her personal use.

The 2017 regional winners of the America’s Farmers Mom of the Year contest program are:

Southwest: Becca Ferry, Brigham City, Utah

Midwest: Shari Sell-Bakker, Dike, Iowa

Northeast: Susan Brocksmith, Vincennes, Ind.

Southeast: Cala Tabb, Eupora, Miss.

Northwest: Nancy Kirkholm, Homer, Neb.

“Every year, I look forward to reading through the entries, and am astounded by the incredible women that are nominated,” said Tracy Mueller, Monsanto’s Marketing Communications Manager. “This year was no exception. The five regional winners’ strength and determination is seen throughout all aspects of their lives, and we are honored to recognize them for their contributions.”

Since the program began in 2010, the America’s Farmers Mom of the Year program has recognized 40 exceptional individuals. In 2017, the program is focusing even more on the communities in which these women live and work by providing financial support to eligible nonprofit organizations these farm moms are passionate about.

April 28 through May 10, America has the opportunity to vote for this year’s National Mom of the Year. To learn more about the women nominated or vote for your favorite farm mom, visit AmericasFarmers.com. The regional winner who receives the most votes April 28 through May 10 will be named America’s Farmers National Mom of the Year, and will receive an additional $2,000 to direct to an eligible nonprofit she cares about in her community. More information about the America’s Farmers Mom of the Year program can also be found at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.