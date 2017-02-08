Alliance Announces Opportunities to Win Free Registration to 2017 Summit

The Animal Agriculture Alliance announced today that farmers and ranchers who advocate for animal agriculture are eligible to win a free registration to the 2017 Stakeholders Summit. The 2017 Summit, themed “Connect to Protect Animal Ag” will be held May 3-4in Kansas City, Mo. The conference will build on the 2016 Summit’s focus of taking action to secure a bright future for animal agriculture. Speakers will give the audience actionable solutions to take home and implement on their farm or in their business.

“It is vitally important that farmers and ranchers be involved in the discussions of emerging issues that occur at our Summit,” said Kay Johnson Smith, Alliance president and CEO. “We are committed to finding new ways to get the word out about Summit to this important audience and encourage attendance. We hope that offering complimentary registrations to farmers and ranchers through this contest will do just that, and look forward to welcoming the winners at Summit!

Free registrations will be awarded to the top entries in two different competitions – a blog contest and a photo contest. Discount registrations will be offered to the second and third place entries.

Blog Contest – Deadline 3/1/2017 Competitors need to write a blog post telling their “Action, Please” story. This can be something they’ve done to help bridge the communication gap between farm and fork in their community and engage with consumers about animal agriculture. Posts should be 500-750 words and must be posted publicly online. To enter, contestants should promote their blog post on Twitter using the hashtag #AAA17 and tagging @AnimalAg. On March 2 the Alliance announce the top three blog posts. Then, the top three will be up for public voting. The farmer that receives the most votes by the stated deadline will win a free registration to Summit!

Photo Contest – Deadline 3/1/2017 To enter, competitors need to share their favorite farm photo on Instagram before March 1 . Entries must be posted with the hashtag #AAA17 and tag @AnimalAgAlliance. On March 2 the Alliance will announce the top three photos. Then, the top three will be up for public voting. The farmer that receives the most likes by the stated deadline will win a free registration to Summit!



For more information about the opportunity to win a free registration, visit https://animalagengage. wordpress.com/2017/01/30/ farmers-and-ranchers-can- enter-to-win-a-free- registration-to-the-2017- stakeholders-summit/.

Not a farmer or rancher? You can still help spread the word about Summit and win a prize through the “Refer-A-Friend” contest! Encourage friends, co-workers and colleagues to attend the event, and have them put your name as the referrer when registering. If someone enters your name, you will be entered to win one of ten prizes. You must be present at the 2017 Summit to claim your prize.

Be sure to check the Alliance website for the most up-to-date Summit information. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA17 and #ActionPlease2017 for periodic updates about the event. For general questions about the Summit please contact summit@ animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.

Did you attend the 2016 Summit?

If you attended the 2016 Summit and were inspired to take action to secure the future of animal agriculture, we’d love to hear from you! Your story could be featured at the 2017 event. Contact Casey Whitaker at cwhitaker@animalagalliance. org to learn more.

Make your plans to attend:

The early registration rate of $425 is available through April 3rd. Discounted rates are available for Alliance members, government officials, university representatives and students. To see all rates and register, visit http://animalagalliance. org/summit/register.cfm. Complimentary registration is available for reporters covering the event for media outlets. Contact Hannah Thompson-Weeman at

hthompson@animalagalliance.org for details.

The Summit will once again be held in Kansas City in 2017 with all events taking place at the InterContinental Kansas City at the Plaza. Rooms are available at a discounted rate of $175 as supplies last. Rooms must be booked by April 3rd to receive this rate. For hotel booking instructions, visit http://animalagalliance. org/summit/index.cfm?PageID=8.

Get involved:

Show your support for the Alliance’s outreach efforts by becoming an official Summit sponsor today! To explore opportunities for 2017 please visit http://animalagalliance. org/summit/index.cfm?PageID=3. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Allyson Jones-Brimmer at ajonesbrimmer@ animalagalliance.org.

Thank you to our 2017 Summit sponsors: Farm Journal Media, Meatingplace, Watt Global Media, American Feed Industry Association, Farm Credit, National Pork Board, National Pork Producers Council, National Turkey Federation, United Soybean Board, American Veal Association, Council for Biotechnology Information, United Egg Producers, Cobb-Vantress, Inc., GNP Business Unit of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, Kemin, National Chicken Council and Live Oak Bank.

The Alliance thanks the following members for their continued support of Summit and other Alliance programs: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, Merck Animal Health, Charleston|Orwig, Diamond V, Zoetis, Alltech, Inc., Aviagen Group, Bayer HealthCare LLC, Cargill, Cattle Empire, LLC, Genus PLC – PIC/ABS, Hendrix Genetics, Hy-Line North America LLC, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Potash Corp., Provimi North America, Inc., Seaboard Foods LLC, Smithfield Hog Production and Iowa Soybean Board.