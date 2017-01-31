Agriculture-Related Regulations Among Those Subject to Trump Order

Several regulations in the review stage under the Obama administration on agriculture and other areas now have a more-uncertain time line after Trump officials marked them as withdrawn, sending them back to their respective departments, according to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) website as of January 27.

To advance, the withdrawn rules would need to be submitted again to OMB. The moves are part of the Trump administration’s broader regulatory freeze signed just hours after the president’s January 20 inauguration. Since then, the OMB has effectively cleared the table of regulations under review. The decree put a halt on any new regulations until March 21.

In the last few weeks of President Barack Obama’s term, the White House finalized a slew of long-awaited regulations, including rules creating a checkoff program for the organic industry and others overhauling poultry farming contracts. Because of Trump’s regulatory freeze, the implementation of some of those rules could be delayed or abandoned altogether. The rules withdrawn by the administration had yet to be reviewed, finalized and sent out for implementation by OMB.

The freeze, in part, halts plans for USDA to seek public comment on implementing legislation creating a nationwide labeling system for foods made with genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Congress passed a GMO labeling law in mid-2016 and asked USDA to finalize the rules by 2018.

The order could prevent the department from taking comments on an advance notice of proposed rulemaking and could also push back the time line for the department to complete a study on whether electronic labels such as QR codes are an effective way to convey GMO information. That study was expected to be completed by mid-2017.

Trump’s order also put a halt to a proposed rule that would establish standards for organic fish farms. That rule had been under review at OMB since August 2015.