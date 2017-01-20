Agriculture Offers Strong Support for Perdue

Agriculture groups in droves announced support for Agriculture Secretary Nominee Sonny Perdue. The Trump administration transition team confirmed the selection of Perdue Thursday.

The announcement this week drew immediate praise from general farm groups to livestock and grain organizations. Perdue first met with then President-elect Donald Trump in November after the election. Following that meeting, several candidates were considered for the job before Trump came back to Perdue. He must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, a Republican from Kansas, said he looks forward to the process.

In a statement, Roberts said: “Everyone in farm country is having a hard time. We need a Secretary who can recall the 1980’s and will do everything within their power to make sure we do not return to those conditions.” In regards to Perdue, Roberts added: “together, we must get to work addressing these immediate and future challenges.”

After switching parties, the now 70-year old was first elected as Georgia’s governor in 2003 and was the state’s first Republican Governor in nearly a century. In his two terms as governor, Perdue presided over the state’s top-ranked agricultural economy. Perdue is a trained veterinarian but is more familiar with crop production. He is a founding partner for AGrow Star, a grain business with 11 elevator locations across Georgia and South Carolina, according to DTN.

At the time of the announcement, he was serving on several boards, including the National Grain and Feed Association and the Georgia Agribusiness Council. Perdue also served as president of the Southeastern Grain and Feed Association in 1988.

With strong ties and being very much involved in agriculture, Perdue saw somewhat of a transformation in the sector while serving as governor of Georgia. A Wall Street Journal reporter found that since first being elected as Governor of Georgia in 2003, the state saw an increase in agricultural sales under Perdue’s watch. In 2002, USDA Data shows 49,000 farms made $4.9 billion in sales. By 2012, the number of farms decreased to 42,000, but sales jumped to $9.3 billion. That’s a 17 percent drop in farm operations, compared to a nationwide downturn of just one percent, but nearly twice the sales.

As the Wall Street Journal notes, Cattle and hog farms evaporated, and tobacco acreage was halved during that time. Meanwhile, the broiler flock swelled and corn, soybeans and peanut production doubled in the state. During his time as governor, he focused on agriculture issues including water management and making tax code changes that were beneficial to farmers.