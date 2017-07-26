AGCO to Acquire Precision Planting from The Climate Corporation

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250083 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY AGCO | July 26, 2017
Photo courtesy of AGCO website

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), announced today that a definitive agreement has been signed for AGCO to acquire the Precision Planting LLC equipment business.

“Precision Planting is a strong business that plays an essential role in the growth and adoption of innovative precision ag practices that help farmers enhance their productivity,” said Mike Stern, chief executive officer for The Climate Corporation. “As a leading global equipment manufacturer, AGCO is uniquely positioned to enable broader distribution of Precision Planting technology and will continue the development of innovative products that improve the efficiency and productivity for farmers around the world.”

“The acquisition of Precision Planting will solidify AGCO as one of the global leaders in planting technology and strengthen our position as a full line partner for professional farmers across the globe,” said Martin Richenhagen, AGCO’s chairman, president and chief executive officer.

The Climate Corporation’s Climate FieldViewTM digital agriculture platform will retain connectivity with Precision Planting’s 20/20 SeedSense monitor.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
