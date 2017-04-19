Ag Science Expo At Raising Nebraska on April 29

In celebration of the Nebraska Science Festival, Raising Nebraska and Nebraska Extension are hosting an Ag Science Expo April 29 from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. The free, family-friendly expo will be at Raising Nebraska, which is located in the Nebraska Building on the Nebraska State Fairgrouds, 501 E Fonner Park Rd., Grand Island.

Expo attendees will get the opportunity to engage and interact with science. They will see new technology and challenges up close while solving problems. Educational sessions include:

3-D Sand: Understand topography maps by playing in the sand

Nutrients for Soil: Discover the nutrients that help plants grow

Electric Flower: Build a circuit to make a flower glow

Print your Fix: Design and print solutions to a problem

Laparoscopic Surgery: Designing a tool to conduct surgery

Code your Name: Use binary code to make a name bracelet

Family and youth clubs are encouraged to register. All ages are welcome, but the recommended age to participate is 8 year olds and older. To register for the expo, visit http://go.unl.edu/agscienceexpo.