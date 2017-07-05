41 PEDV Sites Confirmed in Manitoba

The Manitoba Pork Council confirms 41 sites in the province have tested positive in a Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus outbreak. The southeast part of the province is where the outbreak is centered.

A National Hog Farmer Dot Com article says officials have confirmed PEDV on 18 operations representing over 54,000 sows. It’s also been confirmed on seven nurseries representing over 126,000 nursery spaces and 16 feeder operations representing over 99,000 feeder spaces. Manitoba’s Office of the Chief Veterinarian is working with Manitoba Pork provide guidance, support, and all resources pork producers need to help manage their way through the outbreak.

The article stresses it’s important for pork producers in any country to stay vigilant regarding biosecurity protocols in order to protect the health of their herds. Any concerns about keeping herds healthy should be discussed immediately with a local veterinarian.