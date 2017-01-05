SowBridge, PorkBridge Educational Programs Return in February

Kansas State University is one of 11 collaborating universities that developed and make the SowBridge and PorkBridge educational programs possible. Both programs kick off their 2017 sessions the first week of February.

Joel DeRouchey, Kansas State University animal science professor and swine specialist with K-State Research and Extension, said the distance education series provides relevant and accurate information.

“Producers and others in the industry can get the information they need without the hassle of traveling or giving up a whole day to attend a meeting,” DeRouchey explains. “Participants can take part where it works best for them whether at home, in an office or in the swine unit. With the live phone presentation and slideshow viewed on computer, participants do not need internet access and can take part from anywhere. And whether or not they can participate in the live session, all are able to download audio files from each session for later use.”

In its ninth year, the SowBridge series is intended for people involved in managing or caring for boars, sows, and/or their litters, including operation owners, employees, technicians, managers, and technical service providers. SowBridge is designed to improve the understanding and application of various tools and techniques involved in daily care of the breeding herd and piglets. SowBridge combines electronic materials with live presentations from topic experts by teleconference 12 times each program year on a monthly basis.

In its 11th year, PorkBridge provides relevant and accurate information for those who own, manage or work in swine grow-finish facilities.

PorkBridge combines electronic information viewed on a computer with live presentations by topic experts via phone on an every-other-month basis for a total of six times during each program year.

Registration for both programs provides access to one phone line per session and all program materials for each registration. Program costs are slightly different for those with non-U.S. mailing addresses, and potential subscribers from outside the U.S. are encouraged to contact Sherry Hoyer, Iowa Pork Industry Center (IPIC), at 515-294-4496 or shoyer@iastate.edu for more information.

Before each session, subscribers will receive an email message with links to download the materials for that session. Most participants will call a toll-free conference line to listen to and interact with presenters, and the audio portions of all sessions for both programs are recorded. Links to download those recordings are sent to all subscribers of the respective program after each session.

Registrations for both programs are due Jan. 16 to ensure participants receive materials in time for the first session of each program.