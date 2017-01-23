2017 NE Corn & Soy Ambassadors Announced

During the course of this year, 8 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, as part of the Corn and Soy Collegiate Ambassador Program, are getting the chance to learn more about the agriculture industry and become better agvocates.

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association and Nebraska Soybean Association launched the Corn and Soy Ambassador program to give students a comprehensive understanding of the industry. The program’s goals are to educate the students about state and federal policy issues affecting agriculture and about opportunities available by supporting industries like the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Soybean Board and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.

After completing the program, students will be recognized at the annual meetings of the corn and soybean associations, and each will be presented a $500 scholarship to help them with school expenses.

Funding for portions of the program is provided by the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Soybean Board.

The 8 members of the Corn & Soy Ambassador Program are:

Kensie Burnside – Stapleton, NE

Haley Ehrke – Orleans, NE

Emily Frenzen – Fullerton, NE

Makenzie Kalkowski – Wisner, NE

Jenny Myers – Sidney, NE

Jake Rickert – Wood River, NE

Kaitlin Taylor – Holdrege, NE

Samantha Teten – Johnson, NE

During the year, ambassadors take part in three seminars. One covers state and federal policies affecting the corn and soybean industries and one covers the role of checkoff programs in promoting corn and soybeans. They will also learn about the role of the university after college and opportunities that are available to them.

This summer, the students will join with other students in Nebraska ag youth mentoring programs on a bus tour. Stops will include ag manufacturing, production and processing industries.

During the course of the program, students dedicate their time to promoting the state’s corn and soybean grower associations and participating in check off promotional events. They can attend events such as the Nebraska State Fair or Husker Harvest Days. They must make reports about their experiences and what they’ve learned.

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association and Nebraska Soybean Association would like to congratulate the graduating 10 members of the 2016 Corn and Soy Mentor class for a successful year.